Image Source : PTI AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar disqualified

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sandeep Kumar was on Tuesday disqualified by Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel. According to news agency ANI, Kumar was disqualified on grounds of defection.

AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar had supported the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Lok Sabha polls.

More details to follow.