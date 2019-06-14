Friday, June 14, 2019
     
AAP asks MEA to ensure return of two women from Punjab stranded abroad

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators from Punjab on Friday met officials of the Ministry of External Affairs, urging them to ensure the safe return of two Punjabi women "trapped" in Australia and Kuwait.

Chandigarh Published on: June 14, 2019 17:51 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators from Punjab on Friday met officials of the Ministry of External Affairs, urging them to ensure the safe return of two Punjabi women "trapped" in Australia and Kuwait.

In a statement issued here, the legislators Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Jai Kishan Singh Rori met Under Secretary G.D. Pande and other officials in New Delhi, urging them to facilitate their release and safe return.

The AAP leaders said young boys and girls of the state were opting for greener pastures on the foreign shores due to wrong policies of the state and Union governments.

The AAP leaders said unscrupulous travel agents were running the nefarious trade in the state.

Sandhwan demanded the government should have zero tolerance when it came to acting against travel agents who were managing their business by fraudulently arranging fake visas to trap innocent youth.

