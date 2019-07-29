56 per cent work completed in 5 yrs under PM's 'Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana': Govt data

The 'Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana', started during Narendra Modi's first term as prime minister, is lagging behind its target with just 56 per cent development work being completed in villages adopted under the scheme in the last five years, government data shows.

The scheme was launched on October 11, 2014. According to the data available on its website, till July 3 this year, the MPs selected 1,484 village panchayats for development projects.

Till now 1,297 village panchayats have provided data, which shows that 38,021 projects out of total 68,407 have been completed under the scheme.

According to the data, the scheme has been poorly implemented in Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha and Punjab.

Out of 216 projects in seven village panchayats adopted under the scheme in Arunachal Pradesh, only 28 have been completed, while in 35 adopted village panchayats of Assam, just 580 of the 2,229 projects have been completed.

In 82 village panchayats adopted in Bihar, 1,614 out of the 4,817 projects are complete.

For 13 village panchayats selected in Delhi, no data on project completion has been uploaded.

Out of 1,291 projects in 14 selected village panchayats in Himachal Pradesh, 420 have been completed, as per the government data.

Similarly, in 57 village panchayats selected under the scheme in Karnataka, 5,085 of the 9,650 projects have been completed, and in 82 kerala village panchayats, 1,963 of the 4,270 projects have been completed.

According to the data, in Odisha, 170 projects of the total 941 have been completed in 47 adopted village panchayats, while in 32 adopted village panchayats in Punjab, only 257 out of 815 projects have been completed.

In nine selected village panchayats of West Bengal, none of the 61 development projects have been completed.

According to the data, the scheme was properly executed in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Telangana.

In 159 village panchayats of Tamil Nadu, 4,591 projects out of 5,282 have been completed, while in 45 village panchayats of Telangana 893 out of 1,765 projects have been completed.

In Gujarat, out of 1,551 projects in 75 village panchayats, 1,241 have been completed, while in 68 village panchayats of Madhya Pradesh, 1765 projects out of 2,600 have been completed, according to the data.

Also Read: Only 23 people availed education loan under Delhi govt's scheme in 2018-19: Data

Also Read: PM-KISAN Yojana: Over 2.69 lakh farmers yet to get 1st tranche of promised money

Also Read: 86% of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries ordered LPG refill: Dharmendra Pradhan