Tuesday, September 03, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 3-storey building collapses in Kolkata's Bowbazar

3-storey building collapses in Kolkata's Bowbazar

3-storey building collapses bowbazar kolkata

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Kolkata Updated on: September 03, 2019 13:00 IST
Representative News Image

3-storey building collapses in kolkata's bowbazar 

A three storey building collapsed in Bowbazar in central Kolkata on Tuesday. However, there are no report of any injury. 

Earlier on Sunday, portions of a building collapsed on  at Bowbazar area in the central part of the city, where tunnel boring work for East West Metro corridor is being undertaken.

As many as 254 residents of Bowbazar area were shifted to different hotels on Sunday after their houses developed serious cracks due to the ongoing underground tunnel boring work.

Following the incident, Metro construction was stopped indefinitely and electricity connections to nearby homes were disconnected as a precautionary measure.

Reportedly, a large team of Kolkata Police, the fire department and the disaster management group were posted in the area, blocking the alleys, calling out residents of adjacent lanes out of their homes, preparing residents to leave their homes and shift elsewhere, if needed.

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story'Repeating a lie hundred times doesn't make it true': Priyanka slams BJP over economic slowdown Next Story2 dead as truck hits autos, pedestrians near India Gate  