3-storey building collapses in kolkata's bowbazar

A three storey building collapsed in Bowbazar in central Kolkata on Tuesday. However, there are no report of any injury.

Earlier on Sunday, portions of a building collapsed on at Bowbazar area in the central part of the city, where tunnel boring work for East West Metro corridor is being undertaken.

As many as 254 residents of Bowbazar area were shifted to different hotels on Sunday after their houses developed serious cracks due to the ongoing underground tunnel boring work.

Following the incident, Metro construction was stopped indefinitely and electricity connections to nearby homes were disconnected as a precautionary measure.

Reportedly, a large team of Kolkata Police, the fire department and the disaster management group were posted in the area, blocking the alleys, calling out residents of adjacent lanes out of their homes, preparing residents to leave their homes and shift elsewhere, if needed.