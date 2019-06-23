20 e-buses await charging points to ply in Srinagar

Sunday, June 23, 2019
     
Sources in the state-owned Road Transport Corporation said these electric buses were received from Tata Motors two months back, but are yet to start operation for want of charging points.

IANS IANS
Srinagar Published on: June 23, 2019 15:51 IST
Image Source : PTI

 Representational image 

Twenty electric buses are waiting for charging points to start plying in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city.

Sources in the state-owned Road Transport Corporation said these electric buses were received from Tata Motors two months back, but are yet to start operation for want of charging points.

"The charging points too have been received from the manufacturer, but for their installation we need electric transformers, for which we have approached the Electricity Department," sources said.

An electric bus can cover a distance of 150 kms after being charged once and does not emit fumes thus helping reduce air pollution.

Operation of electric buses was started in the state's winter capital Jammu in May this year.

For transporting the first batch of these buses to Srinagar over a distance of around 300 kms, the suppliers had to install mobile charging points along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

