Tuesday, July 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 10-year-old, mother trampled to death by tuskers in Jharkhand

10-year-old, mother trampled to death by tuskers in Jharkhand

A 10-year-old girl and her mother were on Tuesday trampled to death by elephants in Jharkhand's Giridih district.

IANS IANS
Ranchi Published on: July 16, 2019 12:26 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

10-year-old, mother trampled to death by tuskers in Jharkhand

A 10-year-old girl and her mother were on Tuesday trampled to death by elephants in Jharkhand's Giridih district.

According to police, a herd of rampaging tuskers entered into Kosi-Kenjhia village and attacked the house of Tulia Devi, 55, killing her and her daughter Mehthi Kumari.

Many other houses in the village were also damaged.

An initial amount of Rs 50,000 was given to the deceased's family as compensation by the forest officials who reached the spot.

The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

In Jharkhand, more than 700 people have been killed by the rampaging elephants.

Also Read | Wild tuskers continue to roam in UP, forest staff on alert

Also Read | Man killed by wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Korba

Also Read | HC comes to rescue of elephant used for begging

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDelhi: High Court disposed petition on Adhaar-based voting system Next StorySaravana Bhavan founder P Rajagopal, who had to surrender on July 7 for murder, critical  