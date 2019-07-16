Image Source : PTI 10-year-old, mother trampled to death by tuskers in Jharkhand

A 10-year-old girl and her mother were on Tuesday trampled to death by elephants in Jharkhand's Giridih district.

According to police, a herd of rampaging tuskers entered into Kosi-Kenjhia village and attacked the house of Tulia Devi, 55, killing her and her daughter Mehthi Kumari.

Many other houses in the village were also damaged.

An initial amount of Rs 50,000 was given to the deceased's family as compensation by the forest officials who reached the spot.

The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

In Jharkhand, more than 700 people have been killed by the rampaging elephants.

