Nepal expresses deep concern over India-Pakistan escalation, reaffirms support in fight against terrorism Nepal expresses deep concern over escalating India-Pakistan tensions, reaffirms support in the fight against terrorism, and urges de-escalation for regional peace.

New Delhi:

The Government of Nepal has voiced serious concern over the rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India, in which 26 people, including a Nepali national, lost their lives. In an official statement released on Thursday, Nepal condemned the attack in the strongest terms and reiterated its unwavering support for regional peace and the global fight against terrorism.

The Nepali Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that the Himalayan nation stood in solidarity with India during this time of tragedy and mourning. “During this tragic period, Nepal and India stood in solidarity, united in shared grief and suffering,” the statement read.

Reaffirming its long-standing position against terrorism, Nepal recalled its immediate and unequivocal condemnation of the Pahalgam attack. The government emphasized that Nepal will not allow any hostile elements to use its soil against neighbouring countries, underscoring its commitment to preventing cross-border threats from within its territory.

“Nepal shall not allow any inimical forces to use its soil against its neighbouring countries,” the ministry said, highlighting its principled stance in promoting regional security.

The statement comes in the wake of escalating military action between India and Pakistan. In retaliation to Pakistan’s missile and drone strikes targeting Indian cities in Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan, India launched a series of precision strikes on multiple Pakistani cities, including Lahore and Sialkot, as part of its recently launched Operation Sindoor. The operation targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including in Punjab province.

Following India’s strikes, Pakistan responded with cross-border attacks on Wednesday night, which were effectively intercepted by India’s alert air defence systems. The situation remains tense, with ongoing military activity along the border raising concerns of further escalation.

Despite the rising hostilities, Nepal urged for calm and a return to peace. “Nepal hopes for de-escalation of tension and affirms its commitment to lasting peace and stability in the region,” the foreign ministry concluded.

As the only South Asian country to have lost a citizen in the Pahalgam attack, Nepal’s statement carries a personal weight and a broader diplomatic message—standing firmly with India in its fight against terrorism while calling for restraint in a volatile regional climate.