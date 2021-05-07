Goodwill gesture: CM Naveen Patnaik waives rent for Odisha Bhavan in Maharashtra

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. CM Naveen Patnaik waives rent for Odisha Bhavan in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a waiver of Rs 2.16 crore rent which the Odisha Bhavan in Navi Mumbai generates, as the building has now been developed into a quarantine centre for healthcare workers, an official statement said.

Since April, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had been using the building to house doctors and health workers engaged in the battle against COVID-19.

This apart, Odisha has supplied 314.14 mt of oxygen in 19 tankers to Maharashtra earlier in the month, an official said.

