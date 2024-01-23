Myanmar Army aircraft crashes in Mizoram's Lengpui airport, six people injured

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A plane from the Burmese Army crashed at Lengpui airport.

Lengpui: A Myanmar military aircraft crashed at Mizoram's Lengpui airport today, said officials. As per the Mizoram Director General of Police (DGP), at least six people were injured in the Burmese Army plane crash.

Army aircraft crashed while landing

The Mizoram DGP said that a total of 14 people were on board with the pilot, of wich six sustained injuries, while eight are safe. All the injured were admitted to Lengpui Hospital.

As per the received information, the army aircraft crashed while landing.

Myanmarese soldiers seek refuge in Mizoram

Earlie, more than 150 Myanmarese soldiers, commonly known as the 'Tatmadaw,' sought refuge in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district after their camps in the neighbouring country were overtaken by Arakan Army fighters, an armed ethnic group.

According to an Assam Rifles officer, the soldiers from the Myanmar army, carrying their weapons, fled and sought refuge with the Assam Rifles at Tuisentlang in Lawngtlai district.

184 Myanmarese soldiers sent home

According to the news agency IANS, India on Monday sent home at least 184 Myanmarese soldiers, who fled to Mizoram.

The Assam Rifles confirmed that a total of 276 Myanmar Army personnel took refuge in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district on January 17 after their camps were captured by the Arakan Army militants.

The soldiers entered Bandukbanga village at the India-Myanmar-Bangladesh trijunction in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district on January 17 and approached the Assam Rifles for assistance. The soldiers were taken to Assam Rifles' Parva camp in the district.

On January 2 and 9, a total of 151 Myanmarese soldiers were flown back home on a Myanmar military aircraft that came to Lengpui airport.