Mizoram: Two-day Assembly session begins August 22

Follow us on Image Source : MIZORAMASSEMBLY.IN Mizoram Assembly

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has scheduled a two-day session of the Mizoram Assembly to take place on August 22 and 23, officials said on Sunday.

As of now, the assembly secretariat has received a total of six government bills that are set to be tabled during the upcoming session. Additionally, they have received 237 starred questions and 119 unstarred questions for the session.

In addition, the assembly secretariat has been provided with 12 papers that are intended to be presented during the upcoming session.

Notably, this session would be the last session before the Assembly elections that will take place later this year. The legislative assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) won 26 out of the 40 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections. The Congress managed to win only 5 seats while the BJP opened its account in the state for the first time by winning the Tuichawng constituency in South Mizoram. MNF is part of both the NDA at the Centre and the BJP-led NEDA in the region.

(With PTI inputs)