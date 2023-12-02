'BJP will perform better than exit polls': Mizoram State party president ahead of vote counting

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Mizoram party president Vanlalhmuaka

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Mizoram party president Vanlalhmuaka on Saturday said that the party will perform better than exit polls expectations this time because it is very difficult to do exit polls in the state.

He said, "This time we are expecting upto 5 (seats) We are expecting great improvement here in our state. We are preparing in 40 constituencies but how many seats we will contest will be decided by our central leadership. They have given us 23 seats to contest."

On Thursday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) changed the dates for the counting of votes to December 4. The decision was taken following representations from various quarters requesting a change in the date of counting from December 3 on the ground that Sunday holds a special significance for the people of Mizoram, a Christian-majority state.

Earlier, it was scheduled for December 3 along with the results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

