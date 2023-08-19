Mizoram: 'Will retain power in next assembly polls,' says CM Zoramthanga

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has said that his party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), has 10 "safe" seats in the state and is confident of retaining power in the next assembly polls. The polls are due later this year. "As of now, we have 10 safe seats out of 40 assembly constituencies. In such segments, the influence of the opposition is negligible. There is not much hope for the opposition," Zoramthanga said at a party function on Friday.

The 10 "safe" seats are:

Aizawl North

Aizawl South

Kolasib

Lunglei

Saitual

Serchhip

Champhai West

Champhai North

Champhai South

Lawngtlai

Hnahthial

These seats are considered strongholds of the MNF, and the opposition parties have little chance of winning them. The MNF is the incumbent party in Mizoram and has been in power for the past 10 years. It is the oldest political party in the state and has a strong base of support among the Mizos.

The main opposition party in Mizoram is the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). The ZPM was formed in 2020 by a group of former MNF leaders who were unhappy with the party's leadership. The ZPM has been gaining popularity in recent years, but it is still not seen as a major threat to the MNF.

The other opposition parties in Mizoram are the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The INC has been in power in Mizoram for two terms in the past, but it is currently in a weakened state. The BJP is a relatively new party in Mizoram and has not yet made much of an impact.

The next assembly polls in Mizoram are due in November 2023. It will be interesting to see if the MNF can retain power or if the opposition parties will be able to make a breakthrough.

