Heroin worth Rs 42 lakh was seized in Mizoram's Champai district on Thursday (August 31), the Assam Rifles informed on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Police seized 60.2 gm of illegal heroin from Champhai's General Area Chungte.

A local, identifed as Lalrinmuana (32) was along with the drugs.

Earlier, Heroin worth Rs 6.38 crore was seized in two separate operations near the Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district, the Assam Rifles said.