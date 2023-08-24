Mizoram bridge collapse: 23 workers from West Bengal feared dead, 3 injured; rescue operation underway

Follow us on Image Source : AP An under-construction railway bridge at Sairang area collapsed, near Aizawl, Mizoram

Out of the 26 workers who were at the under-construction railway bridge that collapsed in the Aizawl district of Mizoram, it is suspected that 23 individuals have lost their lives and three of them are in hospital and undergoing treatment. However, the police have recovered only 18 bodies so far, officials said on Thursday.

The unfortunate incident which took place on Wednesday, was due to the collapse of a gantry, that was being launched on the under-construction bridge over the Kurung river.

All victims were from Bengal

All the 26 people working there were from West Bengal's Malda district, of which five are still missing. “Five workers are still missing. But chances of their being alive are slim,” a police officer said.

As per the official, all 18 bodies have been identified. They are Naba Chawdury, Mojammel Haque, Narim Rahman, Ranjit Sarkar, Kashim Sheikh, Samrul Haque, Jhallu Sarkar, Sakirul Sheikh, Masrekul Haque, Saidur Rahman, Rahim Sheikh, Suman Sarkar, Sariful Sheikh, Insarul Haque, Jayanta Sarkar, Md. Jahidul Sekh, Manirul Nadap and Sebul Mia. While the five missing workers are Mojaffar Ali, Sahin Aktar, Nurul Haque, Senaul and Asim Ali.

A high-level committee has been established to investigate the incident related to the collapse of the under-construction bridge. This bridge is one of the 130 bridges under the Bhairavi-Sairang New Railway Line project.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in Kolkata that arrangements have been made to bring their bodies to the state.

Rescue operation underway

Meanwhile, a rescue operation is underway to find the five missing people in the Sairang area about 20 km from Aizawl where the under-construction railway bridge collapsed.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga expressed grief over the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives due to the tragic mishap and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the victims. “Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.

