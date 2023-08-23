Mizoram: 17 workers die after under-construction railway bridge collapses | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : CM ZORAMTHANGA (TWITTER) Under-construction railway bridge collapses

Mizoram: In an unfortunate incident, at least 17 workers were killed on Wednesday after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed near the Sairang area of Mizoram. Taking to X, Chief Minister Zoramthanga expressed grief and said that rescue operations are underway. Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railways informed that railway officers have rushed to the spot and senior officials of Northeast Frontier Railway will also visit the site.

17 workers killed

"Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; atleast 17 workers died: Rescue under progress. Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations," he said in a post.

Several others feared trapped

Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 workers were present when the incident occurred around 10 am, about 21 km from Aizawl, police said.

“Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so far... many others are still missing,” a police officer said.