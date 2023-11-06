Mizoram Assembly elections: Voting tomorrow to decide fate of 174 candidates | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

Voting in 40 Assembly seats for the Mizoram Assembly will take place on Tuesday (November 7) in which over 8.52 lakh voters will decide the fate of 174 candidates across parties in the northeastern state. Mizo National Front (MNF) is attempting to retain power in the state while Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), BJP and Congress are looking to come to power. The results of the Assembly elections will be declared on December 3, along with those of the other four states going to polls later this month.

Campaigning for the November 7 Mizoram assembly elections ended at 4pm on Sunday with no reports of any law and order problems throughout the month-long period, additional chief electoral officer H Lianzela said.

Number of voters and booths

According to the Chief Electoral Officer's office, Mizoram, there are 8,52,088 voters which include 4,13,064 males and 4,39,028 females who will cast their votes in 1,276 polling stations. There are 50,611 electors in the age group 18-19 who will exercise their franchise for the first time whereas there are 8,490 senior citizens above the age of 80.

Security deployment

The Election Commission has deployed nearly 50 companies of CAPF in the state to ensure free and fair elections. The ECI has identified 30 polling stations in the state as critical polling stations. Nearly 5000 polling personnel will be engaged in the polling stations.

There are only 26 voters at 24 Thelep polling station under 34 no. Thorang (ST) Assembly constituency. On the other hand, a maximum of 1481 voters are at 24 Zemabawk VIII polling stations under 13 no. Aizawl East I (Gen) Assembly constituency.

According to the ECI, the lowest number of voters are 14,924 in the Thorang Assembly constituency while Tuichawng constituency is the biggest Assembly constituency with 36,041 voters.

Polling stations

Polling personnel were dispatched to their respective booths on November 5. There are 181 Polling Stations in Lawngtlai District, of which 70 are within 36-Tuichawng AC, 69 Polling Stations in 37-Lawngtlai West and 42 Polling Stations in 38-Lawngtlai East AC. The Polling Officials for the remaining 95 Polling Stations are being dispatched today.

The final randomisation of polling parties was held on Sunday which is meant to promote free and fair elections. The polling parties for the 27 polling station within the South Tuipui Assembly Constituency were assigned their respective place of duty using computer software.

In a 40-member Mizoram assembly, the Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent to emerge victorious in the 2018 Assembly polls. The Congress secured five seats and the BJP won one seat.

Policeman on election duty dies in road accident in Mizoram

In a tragic incident, a 36-year-old police personnel died in a road accident while on election duty in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, an official said on Monday. The police personnel was identified as Z Lalmuanzuala. The incident occurred when he, along with other personnel, was heading to his polling station in remote Jarulsury village within Tuichawng assembly constituency on Sunday. The vehicle they were travelling in skidded backward from an uphill road, leading to the death of Lalmuanzuala on the spot, the official said.

(With ANI inputs)