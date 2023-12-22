Mizoram: Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for molesting 5-year-old girl

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Mizoram: A fast-track court in north Mizoram's Kolasib district on Wednesday sentenced a 37-year-old man to 20 years in jail for molesting a minor girl.

Judge R Vanlalvena had on Tuesday convicted Lalhlimpuia under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The convict has also been slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000, failing which he will have to undergo an additional one month of imprisonment.

Police investigation revealed that Lalhlimpuia, who was arrested in 2020, had molested the 5-year-old girl on three occasions.

ALSO READ | Mizoram: Tongchanga resigns as CADC chairman, joins ZPM after leaving MNF