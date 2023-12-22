Friday, December 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Mizoram
  4. Mizoram: Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for molesting 5-year-old girl

Mizoram: Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for molesting 5-year-old girl

Apart from the imprisonment, the accused has also been fined Rs 5,000 for molesting a 5-year-old girl in three different incidents.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: December 22, 2023 14:49 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Mizoram: A fast-track court in north Mizoram's Kolasib district on Wednesday sentenced a 37-year-old man to 20 years in jail for molesting a minor girl.

Judge R Vanlalvena had on Tuesday convicted Lalhlimpuia under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The convict has also been slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000, failing which he will have to undergo an additional one month of imprisonment.

Police investigation revealed that Lalhlimpuia, who was arrested in 2020, had molested the 5-year-old girl on three occasions.

ALSO READ | Mizoram: Tongchanga resigns as CADC chairman, joins ZPM after leaving MNF

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Mizoram

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Man News

Latest News