Zeeshan Siddique's Y-category security withdrawn, writes to Mumbai Police chief over 'threat to family'

Mumbai:

Following the assassination of former minister Baba Siddique, his son Zeeshan Siddique had been provided Y-category security in view of heightened threat perceptions. This enhanced protection has now been withdrawn, significantly scaling down his official security cover.

Letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner

After the security was removed, Zeeshan Siddique wrote a formal letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner expressing serious concern over the safety of his family. In the letter, he is learnt to have detailed the nature of threats faced by the family and other circumstances that, in his view, justify continued robust protection.

Current security arrangement

According to Zeeshan, the security at his residence has now been reduced to just two constables deployed at the house. He has flagged this reduction as inadequate in light of past incidents and alleged threats, and has urged the authorities to reconsider the decision and restore stronger security arrangements.

What is Y-category security?

Y-category security is a government-sanctioned protection detail assigned after an official threat assessment of an individual’s risk level. It is below the topmost tiers like SPG or Z+ but still ensures continuous, structured security cover with armed guards and secure transportation.

Key features and deployment

This security level usually includes a mix of commandos and trained police personnel, deployed in shifts to provide round-the-clock protection. The cover also involves security vehicles for movement, route planning, and rapid response in case of any perceived threat.

How the threat level is assessed?

Authorities evaluate multiple factors such as past threats, public visibility, political or business rivalries, and involvement in sensitive or controversial matters. The assessment is dynamic, meaning the level of security can be upgraded or downgraded depending on changing threat perceptions.

Who typically receives Y-category cover?

Those who may be granted Y-category security often include-

Politicians and legislators facing political hostility or public anger.

High-profile business leaders with large financial stakes or contentious dealings.

Religious leaders, social activists, and campaigners involved in polarising issues.

Media personalities or artists who attract intense public or extremist backlash.

Purpose and scope of protection

The core aim of Y-category cover is to significantly reduce the risk of targeted attacks while balancing state resources and the individual’s mobility needs. It offers substantial security for people at moderate risk without the heavy entourage and restrictions associated with the very highest security tiers.