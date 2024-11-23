Yevla Assembly Election Results 2024: Chhagan Bhujbal likely to retain his seat for fifth time

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhagan Bhujbal is the reigning MLA of the Yevla constituency.

Yevla Assembly Election Results 2024: The counting of votes for the Yevla constituency is currently underway. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - Ajit Pawar faction - candidate Chhagan Bhujbal is leading with over 8,500 votes. He is also the reigning MLA from the constituency and is set to clinch the seat for the fifth straight time. NCP - Sharad Pawar faction - candidate Manikrao Madhavrao Shinde is giving a tough fight to Bhujbal but is trailing with 28,923 votes.

After eight rounds of voting, Chhagan Bhujbal is leading with 42,860 seats while Shinde is trailing with 34,833 votes. A total of 14 candidates are competing for the seat including NOTA. Overall, as per the latest trends, BJP-led alliance, Mahayuti, is leading with 223 seats and Congress, Maha Vikaas Aghadi (MVS), are ahead in 56 seats.

As BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is all set to form the government in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde thanked the voters for the landslide victory in the assembly elections. He further said that the people have approved the work done by the Mahayuti in the last 2.5 years.

"I thank the voters of Maharashtra because this is a landslide victory. I had said that Mahayuti will get a thumping majority and that's why I thank Ladli Bahina, farmers, brothers, senior citizens... all sections of the society. People have approved the work done by the Mahayuti in the last 2.5 years," said Shinde.

What happened in 2014 and 2019 elections?

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, NCP's Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal won the Yeola seat in Nashik district, defeating Shiv Sena's Sambhaji Sahebrao by 56,525 votes. NCP candidate Bhaskar Murlidhar Bhagare secured the Dindori MP seat.

In the 2014 elections, Chhagan Bhujbal won the seat with a margin of 46,442 votes. Before Chhagan Bhujbal, the seat was won by Shiv Sena's Patil Kalyanrao Jayawantrao twice, in 1995 and 1999.