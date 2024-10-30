Yeola Assembly Poll 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Yeola Assembly Poll 2024

Yeola Assembly Election 2024: Yeola, an assembly constituency in the Nashik district of Maharashtra, is a part of Dindori Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chhagan Bhujbal of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) retained his seat with 126,237 votes, defeating his nearest rival Sambhaji Sahebrao Pawar of Shiv Sena by 69,712 votes.

This is the second consecutive victory for Bhujbal in Yeola; he defeated Pawar in 2014 by 112,787 votes to 66,345 votes. Bhujbal’s consistent victories reflect his strong influence and popularity in elections.

Yeola Constituency Demographic Profile

Yeola, a municipal council in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, is divided into 23 wards, and council elections are held every five years. As of the 2011 census, Yeola had a population of 49,826, of which 25,582 were males and 24,244 were females. Number of children (0-6 years): 6,005, or 12.05% of the total.

Yeola has a female sex ratio of 948, higher than the Maharashtra average of 929, while the child sex ratio is slightly lower at 855 as compared to the national average of 894. Yeola has a literacy rate of 90.83%, while Maharashtra has a literacy rate of 82.34%, with male literacy being 94.25% and female literacy at 87.26%.

Yeola Municipal Council manages 9,798 households and provides essential services such as water, sewerage and road maintenance under its jurisdiction. It also manages property tax within council boundaries.

The population estimate for 2024 is 67,000, as the 2021 census was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) constitute 7.86% and 3.13% of the population, respectively.

Yeola Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Yeola constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls in a single phase on November 20, along with the other 287 other constituencies of the state.

Yeola Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for the Yewla Assembly seat, along with the other 287 constituencies in Haryana, will be declared on November 23.

Yeola Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

As the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) gears up for the upcoming assembly elections in Yeola, three prominent candidates are vying for the party’s ticket to face Mahayuti leader Chhagan Bhujbal. The contenders include Manikrao Shinde, former Lasalgaon APMC chairman Jaydatta Holkar, and Kunal Darade, son of former UBT MLC Narendra Darade. The NCP (SCP) has yet to make a final decision, but the three names are in active consideration as the party looks to mount a strong challenge.

Yeola Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, NCP's Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal won the Yeola seat in Nashik district, defeating Shiv Sena's Sambhaji Sahebrao by 56,525 votes. NCP candidate Bhaskar Murlidhar Bhagare secured the Dindori MP seat. Bhagare defeated BJP’s Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar with a substantial margin of 113,199 votes, marking a strong win for NCP in the region.

Yeola Assembly Constituency Past Winners

Year Candidate Party Total Vote 2019 Chhagan Bhujbal NCP 126237 2014 Chhagan Bhujbal NCP 112787 2009 Chhagan Bhujbal NCP 106416 2004 Chhagan Bhujbal NCP 79306 1999 Patil Kalyanrao Jayawantrao SHS 39419 1995 Patil Kalyanrao Jayawantrao SHS 52144 1990 Marutirao Narayan Pawar INC 36721 1985 Pawar Marotirao Narayan ICS 51013 1978 Patil Janardan Deoram IND 24434

Yeola Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, voter turnout recorded a slight dip, standing at 67.75%. This marks a 2.99% decrease from the 70.74% turnout in 2014. Comparatively, the 2009 elections saw a lower turnout at 65.65%. The decline in 2019 indicates a modest decrease in voter participation over the previous election cycle.