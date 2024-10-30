Wednesday, October 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Yeola Assembly Poll 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Yeola Assembly Poll 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Yeola Assembly constituency in Maharashtra’s Nashik district is gearing up for the 2024 elections, with polling set for November 20 and results expected on November 23.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Nashik Updated on: October 30, 2024 14:11 IST
Yeola Assembly Poll 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Yeola Assembly Poll 2024

Yeola Assembly Election 2024: Yeola, an assembly constituency in the Nashik district of Maharashtra, is a part of Dindori Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chhagan Bhujbal of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) retained his seat with 126,237 votes, defeating his nearest rival Sambhaji Sahebrao Pawar of Shiv Sena by 69,712 votes.

This is the second consecutive victory for Bhujbal in Yeola; he defeated Pawar in 2014 by 112,787 votes to 66,345 votes. Bhujbal’s consistent victories reflect his strong influence and popularity in elections.

Yeola Constituency Demographic Profile

Yeola, a municipal council in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, is divided into 23 wards, and council elections are held every five years. As of the 2011 census, Yeola had a population of 49,826, of which 25,582 were males and 24,244 were females. Number of children (0-6 years): 6,005, or 12.05% of the total.

Yeola has a female sex ratio of 948, higher than the Maharashtra average of 929, while the child sex ratio is slightly lower at 855 as compared to the national average of 894. Yeola has a literacy rate of 90.83%, while Maharashtra has a literacy rate of 82.34%, with male literacy being 94.25% and female literacy at 87.26%.

Yeola Municipal Council manages 9,798 households and provides essential services such as water, sewerage and road maintenance under its jurisdiction. It also manages property tax within council boundaries.

The population estimate for 2024 is 67,000, as the 2021 census was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) constitute 7.86% and 3.13% of the population, respectively.

Yeola Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Yeola constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls in a single phase on November 20, along with the other 287 other constituencies of the state.

Yeola Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for the Yewla Assembly seat, along with the other 287 constituencies in Haryana, will be declared on November 23.

Yeola Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

As the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) gears up for the upcoming assembly elections in Yeola, three prominent candidates are vying for the party’s ticket to face Mahayuti leader Chhagan Bhujbal. The contenders include Manikrao Shinde, former Lasalgaon APMC chairman Jaydatta Holkar, and Kunal Darade, son of former UBT MLC Narendra Darade. The NCP (SCP) has yet to make a final decision, but the three names are in active consideration as the party looks to mount a strong challenge.

Yeola Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, NCP's Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal won the Yeola seat in Nashik district, defeating Shiv Sena's Sambhaji Sahebrao by 56,525 votes. NCP candidate Bhaskar Murlidhar Bhagare secured the Dindori MP seat. Bhagare defeated BJP’s Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar with a substantial margin of 113,199 votes, marking a strong win for NCP in the region.

Yeola Assembly Constituency Past Winners

Year Candidate Party Total Vote
2019
Chhagan Bhujbal
 NCP 126237
2014
Chhagan Bhujbal
 NCP 112787
2009
Chhagan Bhujbal
 NCP 106416
2004
Chhagan Bhujbal
 NCP 79306
1999
Patil Kalyanrao Jayawantrao
 SHS 39419
1995
Patil Kalyanrao Jayawantrao
 SHS 52144
1990
Marutirao Narayan Pawar
 INC 36721
1985
Pawar Marotirao Narayan
 ICS 51013
1978
Patil Janardan Deoram
 IND 24434

Yeola Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, voter turnout recorded a slight dip, standing at 67.75%. This marks a 2.99% decrease from the 70.74% turnout in 2014. Comparatively, the 2009 elections saw a lower turnout at 65.65%. The decline in 2019 indicates a modest decrease in voter participation over the previous election cycle.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement