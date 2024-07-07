Worli hit-and-run case: Six police teams launch manhunt to nab accused Mihir Shah, his father, driver arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police confiscate BMW in Mumbai's Worli hit-and-run case; accused still at large

Hours after the tragic hit-and-run case was reported from Mumbai's Worli, which claimed one life, the police on Sunday, July 7, said six police teams had been formed to nab accused Mihir Shah in the case. In a statement released late in the evening, the Worli Police said that while the manhunt to nab the accused is on, two more arrests have been made in connection with the case.



The police said Rajendra Singh Bidawat, who was present inside the car, and the father of the accused, Rajesh Shah, a Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the case. Significantly, the development comes after the police reported that they had recovered and confiscated the BMW car allegedly driven by the accused at the time of the accident.

The police said the car was confiscated from the Bandra area of Mumbai; however, no clues have been found about the accused, Mihir Shah, who was purportedly driving at the time of the accident.

Earlier, in a statement given to the media, DCP Zone 3, Krishnakant Upadhyay said, a case has been registered, and currently, Rajesh Shah, the accused person's father and a Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader, along with Rajendra Singh, who was present in the car, have been taken into police custody.

About the accident



It is pertinent to note that the tragic accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday near Atria Mall in Worli when a BMW car collided with a couple riding a two-wheeler. The collision, which occurred from behind, resulted in severe injuries to the couple, especially to the woman, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa, who later succumbed to her injuries.

Elaborating on the details of the accident, Mumbai Police officials said the ill-fated incident, which claimed Nakhwa's life, occurred while she was returning home after buying fish from Sassoon Dock with her husband. As their bike was passing near Atria Mall in Worli, a high-speed BMW driven by a 24-year-old youth identified as Mihir Shah, the son of Rajesh Shah from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction of Shiv Sena, hit them from behind, tragically causing the bike driven by couple overturn, throwing both riders onto the bonnet of the car.

While her husband, identified as Pradip Nakhwa, managed to jump off the bonnet, his wife could not survive the severe impact of the collision and was dragged for 100 meters before the car fled the scene, the officials added.

We treat everyone equally: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Meanwhile, amid reports circulating about the accused Mihir Shah's political connections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that those guilty of the accident would be punished. Speaking to the media after the accident, Shinde said, "The Mumbai hit-and-run case that has happened is very unfortunate. I had a conversation with the police. Whoever is guilty, action will be taken against them. We treat everyone equally. Whatever happens will be legal."



