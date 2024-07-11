Worli hit-and-run case: Accused Mihir Shah, 23, allegedly used fake ID at pub to show he's 27

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Worli hit-and-run case

In what could mount more trouble for Mihir Shah, who is accused in Worli hit-and-run case, the bar management has now levelled new allegations against him. Mihir, 24, who managed to evade the police since Sunday morning, was arrested from Virar near Mumbai. As per the latest update, the Mumbai Police is planning to charge Mihir with drunk driving under new criminal laws.

On Thursday, an investigation suggested that the accused allegedly used an identity card that showed his age as 27 at a pub where he and his friends went, sources said. The pub's management alleged Mihir Shah showed them the identity card which showed he was 27 years old before they allowed him to enter. Three of his friends who went to the pub with him are over 30 years old.

Preliminary investigations showed that the luxury car driven by Mihir rammed into a two-wheeler from behind in the Worli area on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep survived with injuries.