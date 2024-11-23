Worli Election Results LIVE: Will Aaditya Thackeray defeat Milind Deora? Counting of votes begins

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Check Worli Election Results Live Updates

Worli Assembly Election Results Live: The counting of votes for the Worli Assembly Election started at 8 AM amid tight security. In 2019 assembly polls in Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray defeated his NCP rival Suresh Mane by 67,427 votes. Aaditya Thackeray got 89,248 votes while Mane received 21821 votes.

Know all about Worli Assembly constituency

The Worli Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 182 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Worli is part of the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state. Shiv Sena candidate Aaditya Thackeray has won the Worli seat in the 2019 elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state.

Worli Assembly Constituency: Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,69,003 voters in the Worli constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,49,594 were male and 1,19,407 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 420 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Worli in 2019 was 71 (70 men and 1 woman).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Worli constituency was 2,65,091. Out of this, 1,49,067 voters were male and 1,16,024 were female voters. There were 467 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Worli in 2014 was 91 (73 men and 18 women).

Worli Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena has given tickets to Milind Deora and Uddhav Thackeray Sena has fielded Aaditya Thackeray from the Worli seat.

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Constituency: Past winners

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Shiv Sena candidate Aaditya Thackeray won the seat with a margin of 67,427 votes (54.89%). He was polled 89,248 votes with a vote share of 69.14%. He defeated Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Suresh Mane, who got 21,821 votes (16.91%). Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VAB) candidate Gautam Anna Gaikwad stood third with 6,572 votes (5.09%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,29,074 (47.98%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Shiv Sena candidate Sunil Govind Shinde won the seat. He was polled 60,625 votes with a vote share of 40.90%. NCP candidate Ahir Sachin Mohan got 37,613 votes (25.38%) and was the runner-up

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Voter turnout

Polling for 288-seat Maharashtra assembly elections concluded on Wednesday, with an approximate voter turnout of 58.22 per cent recorded till 5.00 pm.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the highest turnout was seen in Gadchiroli district at 69.63 per cent, while Mumbai city recorded the lowest at 49.07 per cent. Thane recorded 49.76 per cent.

As per the data of the ECI, Mumbai Suburban recorded a voter turnout of 51.76 per cent, Nagpur 56.06 per cent, Aurangabad 60.83 per cent, Pune 54.09 per cent, Nashik 59.85 per cent, Satara 64.16 per cent, Dhule 59.75 per cent, Palghar 59.31 per cent, Ratnagiri 60.35 per cent, Nanded 55.88 per cent and Latur 61.43 per cent.

The voter turnout for the Nanded Parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra was recorded at 53.78 per cent till 5 pm.