Worli Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Worli Assembly Election 2024: The Worli Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 182 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Worli is part of the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state. Shiv Sena candidate Aaditya Thackeray has won the Worli seat in the 2019 elections.

Worli Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,69,003 voters in the Worli constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,49,594 were male and 1,19,407 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 420 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Worli in 2019 was 71 (70 men and 1 woman).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Worli constituency was 2,65,091. Out of this, 1,49,067 voters were male and 1,16,024 were female voters. There were 467 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Worli in 2014 was 91 (73 men and 18 women).

Worli Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Worli constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 13.

Worli Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Maharashtra will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 277 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Worli Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena has given tickets to Milind Deora and Uddhav Thackeray Sena has fielded Aaditya Thackeray from the Worli seat.

Worli Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Shiv Sena candidate Aaditya Thackeray won the seat with a margin of 67,427 votes (54.89%). He was polled 89,248 votes with a vote share of 69.14%. He defeated Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Suresh Mane, who got 21,821 votes (16.91%). Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VAB) candidate Gautam Anna Gaikwad stood third with 6,572 votes (5.09%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,29,074 (47.98%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Shiv Sena candidate Sunil Govind Shinde won the seat. He was polled 60,625 votes with a vote share of 40.90%. NCP candidate Ahir Sachin Mohan got 37,613 votes (25.38%) and was the runner-up. Shinde defeated Mohan by a margin of 23,012 votes (15.69%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,48,212 (55.91%). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sunil Dattatray Rane came in third with 30,849 votes (20.81%) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Kudtarkar Vijay Bhau stood fourth with just 8,423 votes (5.68%).

Worli Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1962: Madhav Narayan Birje (Congress)

1967: Madhav Narayan Birje (Congress)

1972: Sharad Dighe (Congress)

1978: Pralhad Krushna Kurne (Communist Party of India)

1980: Sharad Dighe (Congress)

1985: Vinita Datta Samant (Independent)

1990: Dattaji Nalawade (Shiv Sena)

1995: Dattaji Nalawade (Shiv Sena)

1999: Dattaji Nalawade (Shiv Sena)

2004: Dattaji Nalawade (Shiv Sena)

2009 : Sachin Ahir (Nationalist Congress Party)

2014: Sunil Shinde (Shiv Sena)

2019: Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena)

Worli Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Worli Assembly constituency was 1,29,074 or 47.98 per cent. In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 1,48,212 or 55.91 per cent.