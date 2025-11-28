Will the Shinde-BJP alliance collapse after December 2? State chief Chavan's remark sparks political storm BJP's Maharashtra President Ravindra Chavan declined to clarify allegations made by Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane over the vote bribery by the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Maharashtra local bypolls. Chavan stated that he wants to save the alliance till December 2.

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Ravindra Chavan, sparked a political storm after refusing to respond to Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane's voter bribery allegations and announcing that he wants to 'save the alliance' with the Sena till December 2, the date for the first phase of the local body polls.

The Maharashtra local body polls will take place on December 2, and ahead of the voting, Chavan did not want to address the allegations of vote bribery by Rane amidst the tensions between the two allies.

On Wednesday, Rane claimed he conducted a 'sting operation' by entering the residence of a local BJP worker in Kankavali town and accused him of stockpiling cash-filled bags for voter inducement. He shared the videos of the incident on social media and sought an FIR after approaching a local police station.

Rane shares social media post, highlights no action being taken

Rane shared a social media post on X, stating that no action has been taken in the incident. "Nearly 24 hours have passed, yet neither the police nor the Election Commission has taken any position on yesterday's Malvan incident. Not even an FIR has been registered."

"Meanwhile, the concerned accused are claiming the money found in the garden belonged to their business. If that was truly business money, they should have immediately explained where it came from. The name of the person involved and details of the transaction should have been disclosed on the spot," the Sena MLA said.

"They will now have to provide clarifications on income tax entry, GST number and all related matters. Simply saying the money was from business will not suffice. They will have to produce evidence," Rane maintained.

Chavan claims he wants to save alliance till December 2

Meanwhile, Chavan was asked about Rane's comments on vote bribery against a local BJP worker. "I want to save the alliance till December 2. I will respond to the allegations later," he said.

The BJP state President, in a late-night statement on Wednesday, claimed that the Opposition camp was feeling unsettled. "The sand under their feet is slipping, which is why they are getting nervous. The Opposition (Nilesh Rane) has filed a case against our candidate, alleging issues with her caste certificate," Chavan said.

While Nilesh Rane is a Shiv Sena MLA from Kudal, his brother Nitesh Rane and father Narayan Rane are with the BJP.

Shinde Sena replies to BJP's Chavan

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Srikant Shinde hit back BJP's state president Chavan. "Let Ravindra Chavan clarify whether the BJP wants to maintain the alliance even after December 2," he said.

On being asked about Chavan's comments that the alliance shall be saved till December 2, Shinde said, "I don’t know what he said. I’m not sure. You should ask him whether the alliance is to continue beyond that or not."