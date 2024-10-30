Will Fadnavis be Mahayuti's CM face of Maharashtra? Posters emerge at state BJP headquarters

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Posters of Devendra Fadnavis appear at state BJP headquarters.

After the filing of nomination concluded for Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis posters were put up at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Maharashtra on Wednesday, hinting at suggestions that he may be the next chief minister if Mahayuti wins the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Notably, the Mahayuti - an alliance of the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP till now hasn't announced its chief minister's face yet.

Earlier this month, Devendra Fadavis at an event had hinted at Mahayuti's CM candidate saying that the chief minister is sitting here. However, didn't take anyone's name. Later, it was speculated that Fadnavis was referring to Eknath Shinde when speaking about Mahayuti's CM. But Eknath Shinde made it clear that the Mahayuti doesn't have anyone who is looking to become the Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, Raj Thackeray said in a private channel interview that he thinks the next Chief Minister of the state will be from the Bharatiya Janata. And after this, Devendra Fadnavis shared this photo with Raj Thackeray on Instagram.

As per the announcement from the EC, the Maharashtra Assembly Elections will be held on November 30 and the results will be announced on November 23. The voting will happen in a single face.

In the assembly election this time, the key fight will be between the Mahyuti and the Maha Aghadi Vikas – an alliance of the Congress, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.