What happened in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation in the last elections in 2017? Maharashtra Municipal Elections: The last municipal elections in Bhiwandi-Nizampur were held on May 24, 2017, when voters elected representatives to 90 seats. The Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 47 seats, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 19 seats.

Bhiwandi:

Elections for the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra were held on January 15. The voting was done in a single phase across the 29 corporations, including voting for the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC). The results for all civic body polls will be declared on Friday, January 16.

What happened in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation election in 2017?

The last municipal elections in Bhiwandi-Nizampur were held on May 24, 2017, when voters elected representatives to 90 seats. The Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 47 seats, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 19 seats. The Shiv Sena secured 12 seats, while the Konark Vikas Aghadi (KVA) won four seats. The Samajwadi Party won two seats while independents and other candidates accounted for the remaining six seats.

In terms of vote share in 2015, the Congress got 29.65 per cent of the votes polled, followed by the BJP at 16.79 per cent. The Shiv Sena received 15.47 per cent, the NCP 8.89 per cent, MNS secured 0.17 per cent and the BSP 0.17 per cent of the total votes.

Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation: Voter turnout in 2017

Voter turnout in the 2017 Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation elections stood at 51.45 per cent, with a total of 2,46,585 votes cast. There were 4,79,253 voters in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation during the 2017 elections. Out of this, 2,91,991 were male, and 1,87,260 were female voters. Two voters belonged to the third gender.

Of the 90 seats in the corporation, 45 were reserved for women candidates. Category-wise, 62 seats were for the general category, 3 for Scheduled Castes, 1 for Scheduled Tribes, and 24 for Backward Class Categories (BCC).

Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation results 2026

Meanwhile, results for the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, alongside 28 other civic bodies in the state, will be announced on January 16. The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).