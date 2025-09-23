Watch: Congress leader forced to wear saree by BJP workers over post on PM Modi Prakash Pagare had allegedly posted a morphed picture of PM Modi on social media, which angered some BJP workers in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar.

Mumbai:

A Congress leader from Maharashtra’s Ulhasnagar, who had shared a morphed photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, was forced into a saree by local BJP workers. The leader has now said he will take action against those involved. Prakash "Mama" Pagare, a senior Congress leader, had recently posted the altered image, sparking anger among BJP workers and leading to a political row.

On Tuesday morning, local BJP leaders, accompanied by the party’s Kalyan unit president Nandu Parab, confronted Pagare in a public area. They forcibly draped a new red saree around him and recorded the incident on video.

In the video, which later circulated on social media, Pagare can be heard protesting and shouting, "What are you doing?" as BJP workers wrapped the saree around him. The post was also shared with a song that BJP leaders described as derogatory.

Pagare, 73, is a well-known figure in the Ulhasnagar region for his outspoken views. His post, however, drew sharp condemnation from BJP members, who said it amounted to an insult to the country’s highest leadership.

What Pagare said about the incident

Speaking to the media, Pagare said he had merely forwarded a post on Facebook and he was accosted by BJP workers while coming out of a hospital on Tuesday. He threatened to take legal action against them.

"I had forwarded an existing post on Facebook. Later, I received a call from BJP leader Sandeep Mali while I was in the hospital. As I was coming out of the hospital, Sandeep Mali, along with a group of people, grabbed me and started asking me about a post I had forwarded on Facebook and threatened me," he said.

"I told them what they were doing was wrong. A case should be filed against them (BJP workers). I will take legal action against them, invoking the Atrocities Act," he added.