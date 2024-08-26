Monday, August 26, 2024
     
  Vasantrao Chavan, Congress veteran and Nanded MP, dies due to prolonged illness

Vasantrao Chavan, Congress veteran and Nanded MP, dies due to prolonged illness

69-year-old Congress leader Vasantrao Chavan, who won the Nanded seat in the Sabha Elections 2024, was getting treatment for multiple health-related issues at Hyderabad hospital.

Reported By : Dinesh Mourya Edited By : Raju Kumar
Mumbai
Updated on: August 26, 2024 8:10 IST
Congress leader Vasantrao Chavan
Image Source : FACEBOOK Congress leader Vasantrao Chavan

Vasantrao Chavan, a Congress veteran and Member of Parliament from Nanded constituency, died due to prolonged illness. The Congress MP died while undergoing treatment at Kims Hospital in Hyderabad. He breathed his last around 3 am on Monday morning.

According to media reports, he was getting treatment in the hospital for the last two weeks. Chavan was initially admitted to a private hospital in Nanded due to a liver infection. He was having trouble breathing and also suffering from low blood pressure.

Chavan, 69, won the Nanded seat in the Sabha Elections 2024.

(More details are awaited.)

