Vasantrao Chavan, Congress veteran and Nanded MP, dies due to prolonged illness

Vasantrao Chavan, a Congress veteran and Member of Parliament from Nanded constituency, died due to prolonged illness. The Congress MP died while undergoing treatment at Kims Hospital in Hyderabad. He breathed his last around 3 am on Monday morning.

According to media reports, he was getting treatment in the hospital for the last two weeks. Chavan was initially admitted to a private hospital in Nanded due to a liver infection. He was having trouble breathing and also suffering from low blood pressure.

Chavan, 69, won the Nanded seat in the Sabha Elections 2024.

(More details are awaited.)