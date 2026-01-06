Underworld Abu Salem moves Bombay HC seeking parole, wants to visit Azamgarh In his petition, Salem has requested permission to visit his ancestral village in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh ot attend his brother's funeral.

Mumbai:

After Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim walking out of jail multiple times amid outrage, underworld don Abu Salem has now sought parole. Notorious gangster Abu Salem, who is serving a life sentence in Nashik Central Jail after being convicted in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking emergency parole.

In his petition, Salem has requested permission to visit his ancestral village in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Reason for seeking parole

According to the plea, Salem’s elder brother Abu Hakim Ansari passed away after a prolonged illness on November 14, 2025. Salem stated that he considered his brother like a father figure. He has sought parole to perform the 40 day rituals, organise Quran khwani, offer prayers at the graveyard and meet his bereaved family members.

Earlier appeal during brother’s illness

The petition also mentions that when his brother’s health had deteriorated, Salem had earlier appealed to jail authorities to expedite the process for regular parole so that he could meet him while he was still alive.

It may be noted that Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim was recently released on parole as well. He is serving a 20 year sentence for rape and a life sentence in a murder case. Despite the convictions, he has been granted parole on multiple occasions.

