Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi name surfaces as potential Maharashtra CM amid political buzz | VIDEO

In a surprising development ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, banners depicting Rashmi Thackeray as the future Chief Minister were displayed at Matoshree, the residence of Uddhav Thackeray. This move ignited political discussions in the state, leading to swift action from party youth workers, who removed the banners within an hour.

Celebrating Rashmi's birthday amid speculation

The banners coincided with Rashmi Thackeray's birthday on Monday, prompting the Shiv Sena Youth Wing to celebrate her potential candidacy. This follows recent discussions about appointing a female Chief Minister in Maharashtra.

Internal party dynamics at play

Despite the quick removal of the banners, speculation arises regarding a faction within the party advocating for Rashmi Thackeray as a candidate for the Chief Minister position. With assembly elections approaching, various political alliances are ramping up their campaigns and meetings.

