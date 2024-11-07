Vachan Nama: Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena releases manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of the party manifesto ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls, at Matoshree, in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray today (November 7) unveiled his party's manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly polls, assuring free education for male students, stabilising prices of essential items and scrapping of the Dharavi redevelopment project.

Thackeray said most of the poll promises are part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) overall assurances, but there are some points which need special attention.

The MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), will also launch its manifesto for the November 20 state assembly polls, he said.

The MVA will also keep stable the prices of essential commodities, he said. The MVA comprises the NCP (SP), Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT).

On the Dharavi redevelopment project, the former chief minister said it will be scrapped as the project will have ramifications on Mumbai. Maharashtra and Mumbai will also have a housing policy keeping the rapid urbanisation in mind, he said.

Thackeray said if the MVA comes to power, it will scrap cluster development of Koliwadas and Gaothans and it will be done after taking the residents into confidence.

The Sena (UBT) head also said his party will work towards creating jobs.

Here are details of UBT faction manifesto-

1. Education

Free education for all students born in Maharashtra

2. Pension

Old pension scheme will be started for government employees

3. Food Security

Prices of five essential commodities like wheat, rice, oil, pulses, and sugar will be kept stable so that farmers do not suffer losses.

4. Culture

An inspirational temple of Shivaji Maharaj will be built in every district.

5. Health

Every family will be given cashless medical treatment up to Rs 25 lakh.

6. Women

Will increase the financial assistance given to women.

Will increase the salary of Anganwadi workers and Asha workers.

7. Will create an international-level financial and industrial centre for the sons of the soil of Maharashtra