Truck turns turtle on Mumbai-Pune expressway, horrific video captured on cam | WATCH

Mumbai: A truck overturned on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, with a shocking video of the incident captured on camera. The driver of the truck lost control on a sharp turn, causing the speeding truck to overturn under the Amrutanjan Bridge in Khandala Borghat while travelling from Mumbai to Pune.

The accident occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway on August 17 at around 2 pm. Fortunately, the driver sustained only minor injuries, and a major disaster was averted. The incident caused a temporary halt in traffic in the Borghat area, and the accident was captured on CCTV.

3 people died in an accident in Karnataka

Earlier in the day, a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a bus near Janwada, on the outskirts of Bidar district in Karnataka, resulted in the deaths of three people and left three others seriously injured, according to police. Anita Bai (45) and her two children died at the scene.

The injured have been hospitalised, and the bodies have been sent for postmortem. The deceased were identified as residents of Honakeri Tanda in Bidar. An accident case has been registered at Janwada police station.

