80 students admitted to hospital after eating biscuits at Maharashtra school, probe ordered

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Immediately, the students were taken to a rural hospital, where their condition was described as stable.

Over 80 students of a district council school in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district were on Saturday admitted to hospital in critical condition after eating biscuits provided as part of a nutritional meal program. The incident came to limelight after the students experienced nausea and vomiting after eating the biscuits around 8:30 AM at the school in Keket Jalgaon village.

Soon after getting information about the incident, the village head and other authorities quickly rushed to the school and arranged transportation to shift the students to a nearby hospital.

Immediately, the students were taken to a rural hospital, where their condition was described as stable.

Giving details about the incident, Dr Babasaheb Ghughe, a medical officer at the hospital, said taht after consuming biscuits, 257 students reported symptoms of food poisoning. Among them, 153 were brought to the hospital, and some were treated and sent back home.

He said seven students, who developed severe symptoms, were transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Civil Hospital for further treatment. In total, the school has 296 students.

Authorities have initiated investigation into the cause of the food poisoning.

(With Inputs From Mohammad Samee)