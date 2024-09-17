Three new Vande Bharat Express trains to run in Maharashtra: Check route, full schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vande Bharat Express trains launched in Maharashtra.

To further enhance the rail network in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched three new Vande Bharat Express trains for Maharashtra via a video link. With this, the total number of Vande Bharat Express trains in the state has increased to 11. As per the updates from the Indian Railways, the newly launched trains will operate as Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express, Kolhapur-Pune Vande Bharat Express and Pune-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express.

Before these trains in Maharashtra, there were eight Vande Bharat Express trains operated by both Western Railway and Central Railway. The Western Railway operates the Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Mumbai-Gandhinagar routes, while the Central Railway oversees the Mumbai-Madgaon, Mumbai-Solapur, Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi, Mumbai-Jalna, Nagpur-Raipur, and Nagpur-Bilaspur routes.

Three new Vande Bharat Express Trains for Maharashtra: Check details

Pune-Kolhapur Vande Bharat Express:

The Pune-Kolhapur Vande Bharat Express train operates every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday starting from September 18.

This train leaves from Pune at 2:15 PM, arrives in Kolhapur at 7:40 PM and again returns from Kolhapur every Thursday, Saturday, and Monday, leaving at 8:15 AM and reaching Pune at 1:30 PM.

The train makes a stoppage at Miraj, Sangli, Kirloskarwadi, Karad, and Satara.

Pune-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express

The Pune-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express runs every Thursday, Saturday, and Monday starting from September 19.

This trains leaves from Pune at 4:15 PM, arrives in Hubballi at 11:40 PM and again returns from Hubballi every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, departing at 5:00 AM and reaching Pune at 1:30 PM.

This train makes stoppage at Satara, Sangli, Miraj, Belagavi, and Dharwad.

Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express

The Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express operaytes six days a week, except Tuesday, starting from September 19.

This train leaves from Nagpur at 5:00 AM, arrives in Secunderabad at 12:15 PM and again returns from Secunderabad six days a week, leaving at 1:00 PM and reaching Nagpur at 8:20 PM.

This train makes stoppage at Sevagram, Chandrapur, Ballarshah, Ramagundam, and Kazipet.