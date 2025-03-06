Shocking heist in Nagpur: Thieves uproot and steal entire ATM machine, CCTV captures crime | WATCH An alarming case of theft has surfaced in Nagpur, where thieves uprooted an entire ATM machine and escaped with it. The incident took place in the Khaparkheda area, leaving residents stunned and raising concerns about security.

A shocking case of theft has surfaced from Maharashtra's Nagpur, where thieves uprooted an entire ATM machine and fled with it. As per the information, the incident took place in the Khaparkheda area, and it was also captured on CCTV cameras. Reports suggest that the ATM contained lakhs of rupees, making it a high-stakes robbery.

CCTV cameras burned to erase evidence

Following the incident, the Khaparkheda Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to track down the culprits. In an attempt to erase all evidence, the thieves burned the CCTV cameras inside the ATM booth and sprayed black paint on the walls to avoid leaving any traces. However, one camera remained operational which captured the entire sequence of the crime. The criminals uprooted the ATM from its base, loaded it onto a Tata Max vehicle, and fled the scene before anyone could notice.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Landlord discovers the theft

The theft came to light when the landlord of the building noticed that the ATM was missing. He immediately informed the police, who began their investigation. Authorities are now working to trace where the thieves took the ATM, how they opened it, and how much cash they managed to steal.

Where did thieves take ATM?

The incident has created a wave of panic in the area, with locals concerned about the audacity of such crimes. The police's top priority is to nab the culprits and determine their whereabouts. Once apprehended, it will become clear where the criminals took the ATM and how they executed the robbery, as per an official. He further stated that the investigation is in full swing, and police officials are confident of making arrests soon.

