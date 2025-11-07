Thick smoke fills air as massive fire erupts at dyeing company in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi | VIDEO A major blaze broke out at a dyeing company in Bhiwandi's Saravali MIDC industrial area. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Bhiwandi:

A massive fire broke out at a dyeing company in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi on Friday. As per the details, the incident occurred at the unit of the Mangal Murti Dyeing Company in the Saravali MIDC area of Kon village. The company was reportedly operating in a ground-plus-two-story building where cloth dyeing work was carried out. The sudden fire engulfed the entire building, causing panic in the area.

Fire tenders rushed to spot

Upon receiving information about the incident, several fire engines from Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivli, and Thane rushed to the spot and launched a firefighting operation, officials said. Saquib Kharbe, the chief of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell, said that while two fire engines have been rushed to the spot, more have been called. He described the fire as "big".

Officials further said that no casualties have been reported so far in this incident. Police and fire department officials are present at the scene and are monitoring the situation. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. Further details into the incident are awaited.

Scrap godowns destroyed in fire in Navi Mumbai

Earlier on Thursday, a major fire engulfed five scrap godowns in Airoli area of Navi Mumbai. he blaze was brought under control after more than two hours, said Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Sachin Kadam. Local residents claimed that the fire spread quickly due to a cylinder blast, he said. The fire caused extensive damage to the godowns located near a slum and multiple agencies responded to the incident, Kadam said.

