Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out at paper factory in Bhiwandi | Video

Bhiwandi:

A massive fire broke out at a paper factory in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi late Wednesday night. Firefighting operations are currently underway. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

The exact cause of the fire is being determined. Further details are awaited in this regard.

Meanwhile, a fire also broke out at a godown at Mankoli in Thane district on Wednesday night (October 1), a civic official said. The fire broke out at around 11:00 pm at the paper and cardboard godown, and fire engines were rushed to the spot, he said.

There was no report of anyone getting injured and firefighting was underway, he added.