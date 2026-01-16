Live Thane Municipal Corporation Results Live: Counting begins across 131 seats Thane Municipal Corporation Results Live: In Thane, the BJP contested as part of an alliance with the Eknath Shinde–led Shiv Sena. Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, MNS, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) were part of a separate alliance.

Thane:

The counting of votes across 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra has begun. The voting for civic polls in the state took place on January 15. As many as 39,000 polling stations were set up by the state Election Commission for voting across 2,869 seats.

The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna.

Thane Municipal Corporation has 131 seats.

In Thane, the BJP contested as part of an alliance with the Eknath Shinde–led Shiv Sena. Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, MNS, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) were part of a separate alliance.

The Ajit Pawar–led NCP, the Congress and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) contested the elections independently.