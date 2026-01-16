Advertisement
  Live Thane Municipal Corporation Results Live: Counting begins across 131 seats

Thane Municipal Corporation Results Live: In Thane, the BJP contested as part of an alliance with the Eknath Shinde–led Shiv Sena. Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, MNS, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) were part of a separate alliance.

The last elections in Thane were held in 2017.
Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Thane:

The counting of votes across 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra has begun. The voting for civic polls in the state took place on January 15. As many as 39,000 polling stations were set up by the state Election Commission for voting across 2,869 seats.

The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna.

Thane Municipal Corporation has 131 seats.

The Ajit Pawar–led NCP, the Congress and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) contested the elections independently.

Live updates :Thane Municipal Corporation Results

  • 9:48 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Thane Municipal Corporation Election 2026: Full schedule

    Event Date
    Nomination application begins December 23, 2025
    Last date for submission of application December 30, 2025
    Scrutiny of applications December 31, 2025
    Last date for withdrawal of application January 02, 2026
    Poll date January 15, 2026
    Result date January 16, 2026
  • 9:38 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Thane: Contesting on the issue of development, says Eknath Shinde

    Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Thursday said his party was contesting elections on the issue of development. On Opposition’s allegations, he said they were making excuses as they were losing the election. 

     

  • 9:27 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Thane records voter turnout at 55.59%

    Thane district witnessed a low voter turnout of 55.59 per cent on Thursday. Of the total 1,649,869 registered voters, more than half cast their ballots. The elections saw 649 candidates contesting across 131 seats.

     

  • 9:18 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    EC heightens vigil for vote counting

    Only authorised candidates, their representatives and media personnel with valid identity cards issued by the Election Department will be permitted entry into the counting premises. Officials have urged all stakeholders to adhere strictly to the instructions issued by the Maharashtra State Election Commission.

  • 9:08 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Who has alliance with whom in Thane this time

  • 9:06 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Eknath Shinde casts vote in Thane for Maharashtra Local Body polls

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday cast his vote at a polling station in Thane during the Maharashtra local body elections. Thane has traditionally been a stronghold of the Shiv Sena.

  • 8:58 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Past election results in Thane

    The last election in Thane took place in 2017. The party-wise seat share was as follows

    Total seats- 131

    Undivided Shiv Sena- 67
    Undivided NCP- 34
    BJP- 23
    Congress- 3
    AIMIM- 2
    Independent/Others- 2

  • 8:49 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Hopeful that results will be in our favour: Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Anand Dubey

    Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Anand Dubey said he was confident that the result would be in the party's favour as both Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray fought the election together. The counting will start at 10 am. 

     

  • 8:48 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Thane Municipal Corporation Results Live: Vote counting to begin at 10am

    Vote counting for the Thane Municipal Corporation will start at 10 am. The civic body has a total of 131 seats. Polling for the high-profile Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections was held on January 15.

     

