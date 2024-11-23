Thane Assembly Election Results 2024 Live: Will BJP's Sanjay Kelkar clinch the seat for third time?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Thane Assembly Election Results 2024 Live

Thane Assembly Election Results 2024 Live: Counting of votes for the Thane constituency seat will begin at 8 am on November 23. It is one of the key constituencies in the Maharashtra Assembly and the current MLA from the seat is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Sanjay Kelkar, who also clinched the seat in 2014. In this Assembly election, Thane saw a significant battle between BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT). Against Sanjay Kelkar, Shiv Sena (UBT) fielded Rajan Vichare. The seat was once a bastion of undivided Shiv Sena. In 2004, Eknath Shinde won the seat and garnered over 1,30,000 votes.

Thane, whose constituency seat number is 148, saw a total voter turnout of 61.01 per cent in this Assembly election. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest and live updates about the leading and trailing candidates from the Thane seat.

As per the initial trends for 150 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance is leading on 83 seats while the Congress alliance is ahead on 67.

What happened in 2014 and 2019 elections?

In the 2014 Assembly elections, BJP's Sanjay Kelkar clinched the seat for the first time and repeated his win in the next elections as well in 2019. Thane’s electoral history began in 1962, with Congress holding the seat for its initial years. After Congress’ streak, Shiv Sena established a stronghold from the 1990s onwards.

In the 2024 elections, two main alliances that are competing for the Thane seat are the 'Mahayuti', which includes BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, and the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (MVA) with Congress, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar’s NCP.