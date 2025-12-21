Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Maharashtra
  3. Solapur Local Body Election Results 2025: Counting to begin shortly

  Live Solapur Local Body Election Results 2025: Counting to begin shortly

The Maharashtra State Election Commission conducted elections for Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats across all six administrative divisions in two phases on December 2 and December 20. The counting of votes is currently underway.

Maharashtra Local Body Polls: Solapur District Results
Maharashtra Local Body Polls: Solapur District Results Image Source : File
Written By: Om Gupta
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has conducted elections for 288 urban local bodies, including 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats, spanning all six administrative divisions of the state. The elections were held in two phases on December 2 and December 20.

In the Pune division, Solapur district participated across 11 Municipal Councils (Akkalkot, Barshi, Akluj, Dudhani, Karmala, Kurduwadi, Maindargi, Mangalwedha, Mohol, Pandharpur, and Sangola) as well as one Nagar Panchayat (Anagar).

While the majority of seats in Solapur went to the polls on December 2, voting for three specific seats was held during the second phase on December 20. These included Ward 1A and 11A in Sangola and Ward 3A in Mohol.

Solapur District: Live election updates

The counting of votes is currently underway. Results for all 233 Municipal Council seats and 17 Nagar Panchayat seats across the district are being announced today. Stay tuned for the latest live updates as the winners are declared.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025: Vote counting begins at 10 am, litmus test for Mahayuti and MVA

Live updates :Solapur Local Body Election Results 2025 live updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:53 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Anagar Nagar Panchayat election results declared

    The election results for the president and members of the Anagar Nagar Panchayat have been declared. All candidates for these positions were elected unopposed.

  • 9:47 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Akkalkot Municipal Council: 2016 Election Results

    In the 2016 elections, the Akkalkot Municipal Council in Solapur district contested 25 seats. The BJP secured a majority with 15 seats, followed by Congress with 6, while the NCP and independents won one seat each.

  • 9:38 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Last election were held in 2016

    The last elections for municipal council and nagar panchayat presidencies and memberships in Solapur district were held in 2016. However, the Akluj Municipal Council and the newly formed Anagar Nagar Panchayat did not participate in that cycle as they had not yet been established.

  • 9:19 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Counting of votes to begin at 10 am

    The Maharashtra State Election Commission held a two-phase election for presidential and member positions across the state's municipal councils and nagar panchayats. Counting of votes for both phases is scheduled to commence today at 10 a.m.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra
Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat Elections Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Polls
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\