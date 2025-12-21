Live Solapur Local Body Election Results 2025: Counting to begin shortly The Maharashtra State Election Commission conducted elections for Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats across all six administrative divisions in two phases on December 2 and December 20. The counting of votes is currently underway.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has conducted elections for 288 urban local bodies, including 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats, spanning all six administrative divisions of the state. The elections were held in two phases on December 2 and December 20.

In the Pune division, Solapur district participated across 11 Municipal Councils (Akkalkot, Barshi, Akluj, Dudhani, Karmala, Kurduwadi, Maindargi, Mangalwedha, Mohol, Pandharpur, and Sangola) as well as one Nagar Panchayat (Anagar).

While the majority of seats in Solapur went to the polls on December 2, voting for three specific seats was held during the second phase on December 20. These included Ward 1A and 11A in Sangola and Ward 3A in Mohol.

Solapur District: Live election updates

The counting of votes is currently underway. Results for all 233 Municipal Council seats and 17 Nagar Panchayat seats across the district are being announced today. Stay tuned for the latest live updates as the winners are declared.

