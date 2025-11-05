'Snake Kiss' on streets of Nagpur: Bizarre scooter stunt lands youth in trouble | Watch viral video Nagpur viral video: Nagpur Traffic Police have launched an investigation to track down the youth seen performing the dangerous snake stunt in the viral video, relying on the vehicle's registration number clearly visible in the footage.

Nagpur:

A shocking video from Nagpur has gone viral, showing a young man performing a dangerous stunt by riding a scooter with a live snake around his neck while repeatedly attempting to kiss it. The incident, reportedly filmed at Awasthi Chowk in Nagpur, has ignited widespread concern on social media and drawn the attention of local authorities.

The viral video: Snake, speed and recklessness

The video, said to have been recorded around 5:00 pm on Tuesday (November 4), shows the youth riding an Activa scooter through city streets with a snake draped around his neck. Another young man sits behind him on the scooter, while someone on another vehicle follows and records the act. In the footage, the rider can be seen blowing kisses and even attempting to kiss the snake multiple times, seemingly unaware of the danger posed to both himself and others on the road.

Public outcry and police investigation

After the video surfaced online, social media platforms were flooded with reactions condemning the reckless behavior. Many users called it an act of sheer irresponsibility and a potential threat to public safety and wildlife alike.

Nagpur Traffic Police have reportedly begun tracing the youth involved using the vehicle’s registration number visible in the video. Authorities are working to identify both riders and verify the authenticity of the footage. Early reports suggest the incident took place in a busy area, raising questions about the lack of immediate intervention.

Possible legal action and safety concerns

Officials have indicated that the youth could face multiple charges, including violating traffic safety norms and committing acts of cruelty against animals. Wildlife experts also warned that handling snakes in such a manner is not only illegal but can be fatal if the species happens to be venomous.

The video has sparked renewed debate over the rising trend of dangerous social media stunts carried out for online attention. Police have urged citizens to refrain from performing or sharing such risky acts, emphasising that entertainment should never come at the cost of safety or legality.

A call for responsible behaviour

While the video continues to circulate widely, authorities are expected to take strict action to deter such stunts in the future. The incident serves as a reminder of the growing challenge law enforcement faces in balancing public safety with the viral culture of digital fame.