Sillod Assembly Election 2024 Results LIVE: Will Shiv Sena's Abdul Sattar again win seat? counting in process

Sillod Assembly Election 2024 Result LIVE udpates: The vote counting has been started. Stay tuned to this space for latest updates.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2024 8:46 IST
Sillod Assembly Election 2024 Result LIVE updates: Vote counting has been started at 8 am today, November 23. The Sillod constituency in Maharashtra's Nanded district was a hotly contested seat in the recent elections, with voting taking place on November 20. The two main candidates vying for the seat were Bankar Suresh Pandurang from Shiv Sena (Thackeray) and Abdul Sattar from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. This constituency seat is part of the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency and has been a significant battleground for the two Shiv Sena factions. The results of the election will be announced today, November 23, and it will be interesting to see which candidate emerges victorious.

Stay tuned for all the live and latest updates:

Vote counting is in process. Currently, BJP is leading on 81, and Congress is ahead on 60 in overall Maharashtra.

Sillod Assembly Election 2024

The voting took place in a single phase on November 20, along with all other seats in the state. According to ECI, 21 candidates participated in the 2024 elections. The list of the candidates and their party names who are contesting for the Aurangabad Assembly Election 2024 is given below.

Party Name Candidate
Shiv Sena Abdul Sattar
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Bankar Suresh Pandurang
Bahujan Samaj Party Sangpal Chintaman Sonavane
Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Pathan Banekhan Noorkhan
Bhartiya Tribal Party Raju Afsar Tadvi
All India Forward Bloc Adv. Shaikh Usman Shaikh Taher
Independent Anil Madan Rathod
Independent Afsar Akbar Tadvi
Independent Arun Chintaman Chavan
Independent Ashok Vitthal Sonawane
Independent Alane Dadarao Shriram
Independent Gawali Raju Ashok
Independent Parikshit Madhavrao Bhargade
Independent Bankar Suresh Pandurang
Independent Bhaskar Shankar Sarode
Independent Rafiquekha Manwarkha Pathan
Independent Raju Pandurang Sathe
Independent Rahul Ankush Rathod
Independent Vikas Bhanudas Narvade
Independent Sharad Anna Tigote
Independent Shaikh Mukhtar Shaikh Sadik
Independent Shravan Narayan Shinkar
Independent Sachin Dadarao Havle
Independent Sandip Eknath Suradkar

What happened in 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi emerged victorious in the 2019 Assembly Elections, securing the Sillod seat with a margin of 24,381 votes. He garnered 123,383 votes, representing 51.75% of the total, and defeated independent candidate Prabhakar Manikrao Palodkar, who received 99,002 votes (41.52%).

In the 2014 Assembly Elections, Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi, then representing the Indian National Congress (INC), won the seat with 96,038 votes, accounting for 45.76% of the total. His closest contender, Bankar Suresh Pandurang from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), secured 82,117 votes (39.13%). Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi won by a margin of 13,921 votes.

