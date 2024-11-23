Sillod Assembly Election 2024 Results LIVE: Will Shiv Sena's Abdul Sattar again win seat? counting in process

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sillod Assembly Election 2024 Result today, November 23

Sillod Assembly Election 2024 Result LIVE updates: Vote counting has been started at 8 am today, November 23. The Sillod constituency in Maharashtra's Nanded district was a hotly contested seat in the recent elections, with voting taking place on November 20. The two main candidates vying for the seat were Bankar Suresh Pandurang from Shiv Sena (Thackeray) and Abdul Sattar from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. This constituency seat is part of the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency and has been a significant battleground for the two Shiv Sena factions. The results of the election will be announced today, November 23, and it will be interesting to see which candidate emerges victorious.

Stay tuned for all the live and latest updates:

Vote counting is in process. Currently, BJP is leading on 81, and Congress is ahead on 60 in overall Maharashtra.

Sillod Assembly Election 2024

The voting took place in a single phase on November 20, along with all other seats in the state. According to ECI, 21 candidates participated in the 2024 elections. The list of the candidates and their party names who are contesting for the Aurangabad Assembly Election 2024 is given below.

Party Name Candidate Shiv Sena Abdul Sattar Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Bankar Suresh Pandurang Bahujan Samaj Party Sangpal Chintaman Sonavane Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Pathan Banekhan Noorkhan Bhartiya Tribal Party Raju Afsar Tadvi All India Forward Bloc Adv. Shaikh Usman Shaikh Taher Independent Anil Madan Rathod Independent Afsar Akbar Tadvi Independent Arun Chintaman Chavan Independent Ashok Vitthal Sonawane Independent Alane Dadarao Shriram Independent Gawali Raju Ashok Independent Parikshit Madhavrao Bhargade Independent Bankar Suresh Pandurang Independent Bhaskar Shankar Sarode Independent Rafiquekha Manwarkha Pathan Independent Raju Pandurang Sathe Independent Rahul Ankush Rathod Independent Vikas Bhanudas Narvade Independent Sharad Anna Tigote Independent Shaikh Mukhtar Shaikh Sadik Independent Shravan Narayan Shinkar Independent Sachin Dadarao Havle Independent Sandip Eknath Suradkar

What happened in 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi emerged victorious in the 2019 Assembly Elections, securing the Sillod seat with a margin of 24,381 votes. He garnered 123,383 votes, representing 51.75% of the total, and defeated independent candidate Prabhakar Manikrao Palodkar, who received 99,002 votes (41.52%).

In the 2014 Assembly Elections, Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi, then representing the Indian National Congress (INC), won the seat with 96,038 votes, accounting for 45.76% of the total. His closest contender, Bankar Suresh Pandurang from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), secured 82,117 votes (39.13%). Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi won by a margin of 13,921 votes.