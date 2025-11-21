Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhant Kapoor summoned by Mumbai Police in Dawood Ibrahim-linked drugs case Siddhanth Kapoor had earlier been detained in Bengaluru in 2022 on charges of drug consumption.

Mumbai:

Bollywood actor-director Siddhanth Kapoor has been summoned by Mumbai Police in connection with a drug seizure case, an official said on Friday. Siddhanth, the brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor and the son of Shakti Kapoor, has been asked to appear on November 25 to record his statement. Influencer Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, has been called on November 26 after failing to appear on Thursday.

The Ghatkopar unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell issued the summons after the names of the two surfaced during the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a key accused in a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure case, the official added.

Shaikh claimed that several film and fashion personalities, a politician, and a relative of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim had taken part in rave parties he organised in India and abroad.

Siddhanth Kapoor had earlier been detained in Bengaluru in 2022 on charges of drug consumption.

ANC officials had directed Orry to appear on Thursday, but he requested additional time. Shaikh, also known as Lavish, was deported from Dubai last month. He was first arrested in a Rs 252 crore mephedrone case in Sangli in Maharashtra, and later taken into custody by the Ghatkopar unit of the ANC.

Dawood Ibrahim-linked drugs syndicate in Mumbai?

Recently, the Anti Narcotics Cell uncovered a major drug syndicate allegedly operated by wanted drug lord Salim Dola, who is believed to be an associate of Dawood Ibrahim. Officers arrested key suspect Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh in Dubai, making him the fifteenth person held in the investigation that began with a small bust in February 2024.

Documents accessed by the publication state that Salim Dola’s son Taher claimed several Bollywood actors, models, rappers, filmmakers and relatives of Dawood Ibrahim attended drug parties he organised in India and abroad.

Reports indicate that the Mumbai Crime Branch will now summon the actors and other celebrities named in the case to record their statements. The investigation is currently being handled jointly by the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Enforcement Directorate.

With inputs from PTI

