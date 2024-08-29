Ajit Pawar-led NCP holds 'silent protest' over collapse of Shivaji Maharaj statue at Sindhudurg fort

Follow us on Image Source : ANI NCP workers at the protest site.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP staged a silent protest across the state on Thursday, demanding accountability for the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue and urging action against those responsible. The 35-foot statue of the 17th-century Maratha empire founder, installed at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg's Malvan tehsil, collapsed on August 26, just nine months after it was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The incident has sparked a major political controversy, with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) criticising the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government.

On Wednesday, Opposition leaders announced a protest march in Mumbai on September 1 against the statue's collapse. The NCP also called for silent protests in every district and tehsil on Thursday, demanding the installation of a stronger and larger statue of Shivaji Maharaj at the same site. The move holds significance as the NCP, a key constituent of the Mahayuti government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, responds to the widespread outrage over the collapse of the Shivaji Maharaj statue. Earlier on Thursday, Ajit Pawar apologized to the people of Maharashtra for the incident and promised action against those responsible, including officials and contractors.

NCP workers submit list of demands to tehsildars

In response, NCP ofice-bearers and workers gathered at Shivaji Maharaj statues across various talukas and districts. They also submitted a list of demands to tehsildars or district collectors, according to a party functionary. "Those responsible for the poor quality work that led to the fall of Shivaji Maharaj's statue should face strict punishment. Shivaji Maharaj's significant efforts to build the country's navy makes him the father of the navy. The party demands the installation of a stronger and larger statue of Shivaji Maharaj at the same fort," he added as per news agency PTI.

Shivaji Maharaj's statue collapses

The statue of Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, collapsed on August 26. The 35-foot statue collapsed at Rajkot Fort in Malvan. PM Modi had unveiled the statue on December 4 last year on the occasion of Navy Day. He had also participated in the celebrations at the fort. Meanwhile, the statue collapse incident has snowballed into a political controversy with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) targeting the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra and seeking Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's resignation.

ALSO READ: Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy CM, apologises for collapse of Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg