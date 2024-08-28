Wednesday, August 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy CM, apologises for collapse of Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy CM, apologises for collapse of Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg

An FIR has been registered against the contractor of the statue work after it collapsed on Monday just eight months after it was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4 last year.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Mumbai Updated on: August 28, 2024 18:02 IST
Ajit Pawar apologises for collapse of Shivaji Maharaj statue
Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar issued a public apology on Wednesday following the recent collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which was erected last year. The incident has sparked widespread concern and criticism across the state, given the historical and cultural significance of the Maratha warrior king.

"Shivaji Maharaj is our deity, I apologise to the 13 crore people of Maharashtra for the collapse of his statue. Be it officials or contractors, action will be taken against those guilty," Ajit Pawar said. He further added that the collapse of the statue within a year of installation is shocking. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement