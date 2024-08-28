Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy CM, apologises for collapse of Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar issued a public apology on Wednesday following the recent collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which was erected last year. The incident has sparked widespread concern and criticism across the state, given the historical and cultural significance of the Maratha warrior king.

"Shivaji Maharaj is our deity, I apologise to the 13 crore people of Maharashtra for the collapse of his statue. Be it officials or contractors, action will be taken against those guilty," Ajit Pawar said. He further added that the collapse of the statue within a year of installation is shocking.