Shivadi Assembly Election 2024: Can Shiv Sena-UBT's Ajay Vinayak Choudhari get a hattrick?

Shivadi Assembly Election 2024: Can Shiv Sena-UBT's Ajay Choudhari get a hattrick?

Shivadi Assembly Election 2024: Shivadi is one of the Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra which is a general seat. The Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Congress and BJP are the main parties in the constituency. Located in the Mumbai City district, Shivadi is one of the 10 Assembly constituencies in this region. It is a segment of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ajay Choudhari from the Shiv Sena (SHS-then undivided) retained the seat with 77,687 votes. His main opponent, Santosh Raghunath Nalawade from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), received 38,350 votes. Uday Vitthal Phansekar garnered 13,368 votes and came on third position.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ajay Choudhari emerged victorious, securing 72,246 votes. Bala Nandgaonkar from the MNS was his closest competitor, garnering 30,553 votes.

The assembly poll fight in Shivadi is a straight one between the Shiv Sena-UBT's Ajay Choudhari and MNS candidate Bala Nandgaonkar. The Lalbaug-Parel area is also the heart of the former mill district and the Ganpati hub which includes Lalbaughcha Raja.

This is the second time Choudhari will clash with Nandgaonkar after the two faced off in the 2014 assembly polls, which Nandgaonkar lost. Nandgaonkar won from this seat in 2009, defeating Sena's Dagdu Sakpal. Former Sena corporator Nana Ambole, who joined BJP, has filed his nomination as independent. Whether he withdraws or not remains to be seen.

Over decades, the constituency has transformed from a mill enclave into a hub with high-rises and office complexes jostling for space with old chawls and mid-rise buildings. The area is also home to mega hospitals, including the civic-run KEM hospital and Tata Memorial Hospital. The issues here are as diverse as the constituency itself, but housing, redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings, especially Shivadi's BDD Chawls, housing for mill workers, upgradation of hospitals, accommodation for patients' relatives and redevelopment of buildings on Mumbai Port Authority land, are key.

When will Shivadi vote?

The 2024 Assembly elections in Shivadi are scheduled for November 20 (Wednesday). Maharashtra will go to the polls in a single phase on November 20.

When results of Shivadi will come?

The results will be announced on November 23 (Saturday).