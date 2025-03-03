Shinde slams MLA Abu Azmi over his Aurangzeb 'not cruel leader' remarks, asks to apologise Eknath Shinde's response comes after remarks made by the Maharashtra MLA while talking to media persons, during which he said that Aurangzeb built many temples and is not a "cruel leader".

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reacting to state MLA Abu Azmi’s reported remarks on Aurangzeb, said that he should apologise and his statement is wrong. Shinde said that such comments should be condemned and that the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb tortured Chhatrapati Shambhaji Maharaj and called someone like that "good is the biggest sin".

His response comes after remarks made by the Maharashtra MLA while talking to media persons, during which he said that Aurangzeb built many temples and is not a "cruel leader". Azmi also further added, "All wrong history is being shown."

"His statement is wrong and should be condemned. Aurangzeb tortured Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for 40 days; calling such a person good is the biggest sin, and hence, Abu Azmi should apologize. Our CM has taken this matter seriously. He should be charged with treason," Eknath Shinde said to Azmi’s remarks.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Anand Paranjpe said that the party strongly condemns Azmi’s statement, adding that Aurangzeb was a cruel leader and "should not have divided his subjects based on religion as a king".