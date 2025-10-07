Shilpa Shetty grilled for 5 hours by Mumbai Police in Rs 60 crore cheating case Mumbai businessman Deepak Kothari has accused Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra of cheating the company out of Rs 60.4 crore.

Mumbai:

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has recorded the statement of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty in connection with an alleged Rs 60 crore fraud case.

According to reports, the EOW questioned Shilpa at her residence for around 4–5 hours, seeking detailed information about transactions linked to her advertising company's bank account. During the session, she submitted several important documents, which are now under scrutiny.

Officials said the police are examining the company's role and reviewing the entire financial transaction record as part of the ongoing investigation.

Notably, Mumbai businessman Deepak Kothari has accused Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra of cheating the company out of Rs 60.4 crore. According to the complaint, that amount was provided between 2015 and 2023 as a loan and investment, but it was later allegedly utilised for personal needs. This case involves 'Best Deal TV Private Limited', a now-closed company.