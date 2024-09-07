'Will not tolerate anyone calling...': Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis slams 'looter' remark on Shivaji Maharaj

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday rejected Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) leader Jayant Patil’s comments, which referred to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj seeking "extortion" from Surat for the expansion of his Swarajya. Fadnavis emphatically stated that such descriptions of the Maratha king as a looter would not be tolerated, further escalating the political row between the BJP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

The controversy erupted after Patil claimed on Friday that Shivaji Maharaj had demanded extortion from Surat to expand his kingdom, but when this was denied, he responded by plundering the city. Patil’s comments drew sharp criticism from Fadnavis, who described them as a misrepresentation of Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Fadnavis urged Indian scholars to unite and correct the portrayal of Shivaji Maharaj in historical narratives, particularly those influenced by English historians. "My king was never a looter," Fadnavis said. "He never harassed the common man. I will not tolerate anyone calling my king a looter."

Fadnavis further also took a dig at the opposition. He said the ones (leaders) whose dispensation was dubbed an extortionist government, will only think about extortion.

It is pertinent to note that the present dispute comes after NCP leader Patil stated that, "Shivaji Maharaj didn’t get the amount he had demanded from Surat, so his forces looted the city." However, Patil also added that Shivaji's actions were distinct from those of regular looters, as the wealth was used for the expansion of Swarajya, not personal enrichment.

